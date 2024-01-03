Houston police are searching for a suspect who they say carjacked a delivery driver but didn’t make it far before falling off the seat of the moving vehicle.

Police shared surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Photo: Houston Police Department

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 4400 block of W. Airport. Police say a delivery driver was dropping off a package at an apartment complex when he was approached by the suspect.

The delivery driver told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him, demanded the keys to the van and forced the delivery driver to tell him how to operate the van.

Police say the suspect then sped away in the van but ended up in a minor accident about half a mile away in the 4100 block of Uptown.

Surveillance video from inside of the van shows the suspect falling off of the driver’s seat onto the floor while the van continues to roll into some brush.

Police say the suspect then fled the location on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 18 to 23 years old, who is 6’0 to 6’2" tall and weighs 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS (8477).