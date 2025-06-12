Two injured after car crashes into Montrose outlet store, police say
HOUSTON - Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a store in Houston's Montrose area.
West Gray: Car crashes into store
What we know:
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at an outlet store on West Gray Street.
Police say a driver lost control and crashed into the store.
Two people who were inside the store were sent to a hospital.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no information on the victims' current condition.
The Source: Houston Police Department.