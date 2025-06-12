Two injured after car crashes into Montrose outlet store, police say

The Brief The crash happened at a store on West Gray Street. Police say a driver lost control and crashed the vehicle. Two people inside the store were hospitalized.



Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a store in Houston's Montrose area.

West Gray: Car crashes into store

What we know:

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at an outlet store on West Gray Street.

Police say a driver lost control and crashed into the store.

Two people who were inside the store were sent to a hospital.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information on the victims' current condition.