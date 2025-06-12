Expand / Collapse search

Two injured after car crashes into Montrose outlet store, police say

Published  June 12, 2025 5:53pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • The crash happened at a store on West Gray Street.
    • Police say a driver lost control and crashed the vehicle.
    • Two people inside the store were hospitalized.

HOUSTON - Two people are hurt after a car crashed into a store in Houston's Montrose area.

West Gray: Car crashes into store

What we know:

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at an outlet store on West Gray Street.

Police say a driver lost control and crashed into the store.

Two people who were inside the store were sent to a hospital.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information on the victims' current condition.

The Source: Houston Police Department.

