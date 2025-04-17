The Brief Eddie Alberto Miller was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins. Atkins and two other constable deputies were shot while working extra jobs on Oct. 16, 2021. Miller was sentenced to life without parole.



A man was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins in 2021.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday in the trial of Eddie Alberto Miller. He was sentenced to life without parole.

3 constable deputies shot in 2016

Eddie Miller (left) (Photo: Houston Police Department); Kareem Atkins (right) (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

Constable Deputy Atkins and Deputies Darrell Garrett and Juqaim Barthen were ambushed on Houston's north side while working security on Oct. 16, 2021.

The three constable deputies were working extra jobs at a bar along the North Freeway when a witness told them of a possible robbery.

Authorities say the three deputies tried to intervene in the alleged robbery when they were ambushed and shot from behind by a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Deputy Atkins was killed in the shooting. Deputy Barthen, who was shot in the foot, and Deputy Garrett, who was shot in the back, were treated at the hospital. Deputy Garrett underwent more than 20 surgeries and spent months in the hospital.

Deputy Kareem Atkins (Photo: Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable)

What they're saying:

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman released the following message after the verdict: "Today the man who murdered Deputy Kareem Atkins was found guilty of Capital Murder. I pray this verdict will bring a small sense of comfort to his family who has endured this nightmare for the past 4 years. Grateful for the hard work by HPD detectives, and our district attorney prosecutors who brought this cop killer to justice."

Suspect arrested two months later

Dig deeper:

The shooter escaped by the time backup arrived, but a lengthy search was underway with a reward of up to $76,000.

Nearly two months after the shooting, authorities announced the arrest of Miller – who was 19 years old at the time.

Then-Houston Police Chief Troy Finner shared images of Miller in Deputy Atkins’ handcuffs.