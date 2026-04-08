Houston businesses gear up for $1.5B economic score ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief Houston is bracing for a projected $1.5 billion regional economic boost as it prepares to host seven matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026, an event local leaders describe as the equivalent of hosting "five Super Bowls" at once. Local business owners, including Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching, are drastically shifting their strategies by doubling staff levels, reworking menus, and navigating complex logistical hurdles like downtown road closures to accommodate up to 20,000 visitors daily. The tournament is driving physical growth across the region, highlighted by the upcoming June 3 opening of a second Pitch 25 location in Katy, as businesses from whiskey distillers to industrial plastic exporters prepare to capitalize on the global spotlight.



As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 hits the near two-month mark, Houston business leaders are shifting their focus from the soccer pitch to the bottom line.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston businesses preparing for event

What we know:

Bank of America hosted a summit Wednesday at Pitch 25 in East Downtown, bringing together a cross-section of the city's economy to prepare for what experts describe as the equivalent of hosting five Super Bowls in a single summer.

While the tournament is expected to generate a $47 billion boom for the U.S. economy, the impact on the Bayou City is projected at $1.5 billion. For local entrepreneurs, the arrival of hundreds of thousands of international visitors represents a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity and a massive logistical hurdle.

The ‘Super Bowl’ Standard

Why you should care:

The event featured a Q&A with Houston Dynamo legend and two-time MLS Cup champion Brian Ching. While Ching was a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2006 World Cup roster, his experience witnessing the global scale of the event in Germany and Qatar has shaped his approach as the owner of Pitch 25.

"I had seen how the world converges on these different cities and how people... come to the cities wanting to experience the local flavors, the diversity and everything that our city has to offer," Ching said. "Each game here in Houston is going to be the impact of a Super Bowl. And on top of that, each game probably has over a billion viewers."

Ching warned that the sheer volume of traffic will force businesses to adapt quickly or risk being overwhelmed.

"We expect, you know, 15 to 20,000 people in our area for the entirety of the World Cup tournament," Ching said. "We're probably going to have to double our staff. We have to change our menu to be able to feed all these people that are coming through our business day in and day out."

Beyond the Sidelines

What you can do:

The summit highlighted that the World Cup’s reach extends far beyond bars and restaurants. Bryce Lindner, a marketing executive at Bank of America, noted that the attendees represented a diverse array of industries, including oil and gas and manufacturing.

"It’s a great opportunity to showcase really, our sponsorship for the World Cup," Lindner said. "It’s about timing, right? We’ve got to get the timing right to make sure that we have the right infrastructure in place to capitalize on this unique opportunity."

For Alec Kennedy, a commercial manager for Sneter Plastics, the tournament serves as a high-stakes networking event.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are gonna come here, customers of ours, global customers. So we're gonna host them here," Kennedy said. "Texas is the hotspot of plastics... I'm gonna be here hosting them and trying to go to as many games as I can, of course, and grow the business one game at a time."

Logistical Hurdles

Despite the excitement, many business owners remain concerned about the practicalities of operating in a city under a global spotlight. Security perimeters and road closures remain the primary anxiety for those managing supply chains.

"Even thinking about things from logistics to how are you going to get your products to your store when the streets are going to be shut down, how are your employees are going to park," Ching noted.

The Houston Host Committee has indicated that final maps regarding road closures and security measures are expected to be released to the public by next month.

Expansion on the Horizon

Big picture view:

The confidence in Houston’s market is best evidenced by physical expansion. Ching confirmed he is pushing to open a second Pitch 25 location in Katy on June 3, just 11 days before the first match kicks off at NRG Stadium.

For others, the preparation is about stocking up. Jonathan Patton, who represents Woodson Whiskey and Intercept Wine, said his brands are already seeing an influx of interest following a recent win at the World Spirit Competition.

"We're ready. We are absolutely ready," Patton said. "I'll be busy that week... or that whole month. I just hope there’s a lot of good whiskey drinkers coming into town! That’s gonna be pretty dope."