Sean Sykora, the owner of a fencing business based in Houston, is frustrated following a recent burglary on his property.

Thieves made off with tools, equipment, and a collection of firearms, leaving Sykora to deal with significant losses, both monetary and sentimental.

The incident, which unfolded over 12 hours, was captured on surveillance footage. Video shows two men breaking into Sykora's lot on the 15100 block of Waterloo Drive loading stolen items

onto a GMC step-side truck.

The stolen goods include essential tools for Sykora's business operations, such as job boxes, generators, paint sprayers, and various tools.

As the night wore on, the thieves were joined by additional individuals, including three women, arriving in a 1976 Grand Torino and a dark-colored Acura MDX. Sykora tells FOX 26 that this

resulted in the loss of approximately $30,000 worth of equipment, dealing a severe blow to his livelihood.

"It puts me in a bind," says Sykora. "Our goal is to take care of our customers. When you’ve got things taken from you left and right, and someone comes off the street and steal everything you have, it puts a huge hit on trying to be the company you want to be."

The situation took a deeply personal turn when it was discovered that 25 guns, along with ammunition, were stolen from two large gun safes on the premises. Many of these firearms held

sentimental value, having belonged to Sykora's late father, who passed away three years ago.

"It brings tears to my eyes that somebody just took that from me," says Sykora. "Things I’ve spent my life growing up with or working hard to try to purchase."

Sykora is determined to pursue justice. Despite acknowledging the potential delays in Houston police criminal cases, he’s pursuing the perpetrators with his own investigations. He tells FOX 26, he

is willing to offer a cash reward from his own money for any information that could lead to the recovery of his stolen property.

"I’m not going to stop looking for you," said Sykora. "I’m not going to stop reaching out to resources that are way beyond HPD. I’m coming after you. One way or another, I’m gonna find you."

As of Monday, HPD tells FOX 26 this case has not been assigned to an investigator yet.