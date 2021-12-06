Houston business owner is in favor of uniting to support all small businesses

More residents and area business owners are responding to the Black Lives Matter 'Black Christmas' campaign.

It’s calling for consumers to support Black-owned businesses from Black Friday to January 1, 2022, but here’s where many people have a problem with it. The group is asking customers to boycott white businesses.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter calling for support for Black-owned businesses, but also boycott of white businesses



Longtime Houston business owner Karen Amos says she would never support anything so divisive.

"We are business owners together as a group. There’s no division. I don’t do division. I love all business owners red, purple, green, pink. It doesn’t matter what color you are. If you’re a business owner, you’re on my team and I'm going to support you," says Amos who owns "Karen’s Make Ready Services" cleaning company and Karen’s Kleaner. She says uniting and supporting one another is the key to success.