Houston business owner accused of making racist comments claims accounts were hacked

Jessica Hatch, the owner of Infinity Diagnostic Center, is dealing with backlash after racist comments were made on her social media accounts. She tells FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace, the racist comments were the work of a hacker.

Hatch is proud of her diagnostic center and like other business owners uses social media to bring in customers.

Hatch claims her social media accounts were hacked, and posts were made that attributed some disturbing racial remarks to her.

Statements made on the social media posts include, "Here at infinity we do not support African Americans. If we kept them picking cotton we wouldn't be having these issues with them."

"Very immature comments that no one in their mind would make," said Hatch.

Hatch says people who know her knew her account had been hacked.

Hatch says the social media posts have enraged people to the point of sending her death threats.

"From I'm going to take your life comments to you'll never earn business from me or anybody I'm associated with to we're going to burn down you're building we're coming for you by July your life is over we want to hang you," Hatch said.

Hatch tells FOX 26, this entire ordeal has been a nightmare for people who know her as well.

"They would be crying for me," she said. "They were like I'm so sorry I haven't been able to sleep knowing what you are going through because they know the heart I have."

The Houston Police Department is now investigating the allegations Hatch's social media accounts have been hacked.

Police subpoenaed Hatch's Facebook and Instagram accounts in hopes of identifying and prosecuting any hackers responsible for the racist posts.

Hatch says she doesn't want any other business owners to go through what she's experiencing.

She recommends changing your password for social media accounts on a regular basis.