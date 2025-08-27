Houston business owner accused of creating nude images of TikTok influencer

The Brief Jorge Abrego, co-owner of HTX Tactical, is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a Houston social media influencer. He is also accused of using artificial intelligence to create dozens of nude images and videos of her. The woman says Abrego has damaged her finances and her reputation.



Jorge Abrego, co-owner of HTX Tactical, is also accused of using artificial intelligence to create dozens of nude images and videos of her.

The allegations:

The woman says Abrego has damaged her finances and her reputation.

"The dissemination of false, misleading, and potentially defamatory content under her likeness has caused injury to her personal and professional reputation, diminshing her standing within her industry, among business partners, and with her audience," according to the probable cause complaint filed in court.

FOX 26 has interviewed Abrego several times in recent years about gun-related topics, but now he's the one facing two charges. The charges include felony online impersonation and unlawful production of sexually explicit content, a misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause document, Abrego admitted creating fake TikTok accounts of a local woman using subtle variations of her username. The woman's real account has about 90,000 TikTok followers and 300,000 Instagram followers. She uses her influence to promote businesses and host events around Houston. She told investigators she has never posted nude images of herself, but on the fake accounts Abrego allegedly used her real face to create more than 50 nude pictures and videos she says she never posed for.

"Some of these AI videos made the victim appear to be engaged in sexual conduct," according to the probable cause document.

Investigators say Abrego told them he knew "it was harming her and may lead to financial loss."

It's unclear if the woman and Abrego had ever met, but she told investigators he was in love with her and wanted to date.

As part of Abrego's bond he must stay away from the alleged victim and is not allowed to use social media.

HTX Tactical co-owner speaks out

What they're saying:

Javier Garcia, Co-Owner of HTX Tactical said in a statement, "HTX Tactical is aware that one of its co-owners, Jorge Abrego, was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, accused of online impersonation and unlawful production of explicit computer-generated imagery. We want to emphasize that these are allegations and Mr. Abrego is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. While this situation does not reflect the company’s values or its day-to-day operations, we take these allegations very seriously. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they continue their investigation. HTX Tactical is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and compliance, and we are carefully reviewing internal processes to ensure that our business remains focused on serving the needs of our customers and community.

We thank our loyal customers, employees, and partners for their continued support during this time. HTX Tactical remains committed to responsible business operations and full state and federal compliance."