Ground stop ends at Houston's Bush Airport
HOUSTON - A ground stop has been lifted for Bush Airport as storms start moving out the area.
The IAH ground stop was in effect until 5:45 p.m.
Click here to check flight times at Bush Airport (IAH).
Click here for flight times at Hobby Airport (HOU).
FOX 26 Storm Alert
Rounds of rain are moving through the Greater Houston area.
A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday
We have been placed at a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding both Saturday and Sunday. Southeast Texas is also under a 1 out of 5 risk for a few strong storms on Saturday.
MORE: FOX 26 Storm Alert
The Source: Federal Aviation Administration and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority