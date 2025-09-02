Houston brothers say HPD raided wrong apartment on Labor Day, plan to file complaint
HOUSTON - Emmanuel Greer showed FOX 26 what he says it sounded like when police started yelling, "police, open up" and banging on his door.
What's next:
He and his brother, Austin Gans, say they were watching TV inside their apartment on South Kirkwood when the police arrived around 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day.
"Before I could answer the door, I did secure my dog on the porch," Emmanuel said. "When I made contact and opened the door, the officers told me to go outside and put my hands on the window."
The brothers say the officers said they were responding to a call about a stabbing and asked to search the apartment.
What they're saying:
"I feel when they asked to gain entry that our rights were being violated," said Emmanuel. "I didn't want to say that in the moment, because I didn't want the force to escalate."
The brothers say the officers discussed being at the wrong address and quickly left.
"I've always had a love for law enforcement," Austin said. "Like my brother said, go blue, but I'm shaken up from the situation."
What's next:
The brothers say they plan to file formal complaints on Wednesday.
An HPD spokesperson told FOX 26 they are looking into the matter.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Emmanuel Greer and Austin Gans.