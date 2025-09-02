Houston brothers say HPD raided wrong apartment on Labor Day, plan to file complaint

The Brief The brothers say the officers said they were responding to a call about a stabbing and asked to search the apartment. The brothers say the officers discussed being at the wrong address and quickly left. An HPD spokesperson told FOX 26 they are looking into the matter.



Emmanuel Greer showed FOX 26 what he says it sounded like when police started yelling, "police, open up" and banging on his door.

What's next:

He and his brother, Austin Gans, say they were watching TV inside their apartment on South Kirkwood when the police arrived around 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day.

"Before I could answer the door, I did secure my dog on the porch," Emmanuel said. "When I made contact and opened the door, the officers told me to go outside and put my hands on the window."

The brothers say the officers said they were responding to a call about a stabbing and asked to search the apartment.

What they're saying:

"I feel when they asked to gain entry that our rights were being violated," said Emmanuel. "I didn't want to say that in the moment, because I didn't want the force to escalate."

The brothers say the officers discussed being at the wrong address and quickly left.

"I've always had a love for law enforcement," Austin said. "Like my brother said, go blue, but I'm shaken up from the situation."

What's next:

The brothers say they plan to file formal complaints on Wednesday.

An HPD spokesperson told FOX 26 they are looking into the matter.