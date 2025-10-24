North Harris County: 12-year-old on the run after allegedly stabbing his 13-year-old sister

The Brief A stabbing incident was reported at an apartment complex on North Vista Drive. Officials say a 13-year-old was stabbed by her younger brother during a confrontation. Deputies are looking for the 12-year-old, and they plan to present criminal charges.



A 12-year-old is wanted by authorities after allegedly stabbing his 13-year-old sister in their north Harris County apartment.

Harris County crime: 12-year-old accused of stabbing sibling

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

The incident was reported at the Park at North Vista apartments near the North Freeway and East Richey Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a 13-year-old girl with a stabbing wound to her upper torso. Her injury is reportedly serious, but she is in stable condition and expected to recover.

Authorities say the 13-year-old was stabbed by her 12-year-old brother during an altercation. At the time of this report, deputies were looking for the boy.

According to an official at the scene, criminal charges against the boy are pending.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no information on where the boy fled to after the incident.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.