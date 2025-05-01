South Houston: Case of man stabbed by brother to be reviewed by grand jury, police say

The Brief The incident happened Wednesday at an apartment complex on Cityscape Avenue. One man was pronounced dead with stab wounds, and another was found injured. It's believed the stabbing happened while the brothers were fighting.



The case of a man who was allegedly stabbed and killed by his brother in south Houston will be reviewed by a grand jury, according to police.

Houston: Cityscape Avenue stabbing update

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Cityscape Avenue, near Highway 288 and Almeda Genoa Road.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found one man inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds. Another man was found injured outside the apartment.

The man who was found stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police told FOX 26 that the two men were brothers.

The brothers were apparently fighting when one of them stabbed the other. The one who allegedly stabbed the other brother stayed at the scene and gave a statement to investigators.

According to police, the Harris County District Attorney's Office was told about this case, and it'll now be reviewed by a Harris County grand jury.

What we don't know:

Neither of the brothers have been identified at this time. Police say the one who died was 25 years old, and his identity will be confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

There is no information on what led up to the fight.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

