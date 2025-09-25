Southwest Houston: Man fatally stabbed in Almeda area; suspect detained near school, police say

The Brief Officers are reportedly on Broadhurst Drive. A man was found stabbed at the scene. Houston ISD officers arrested a man covered in blood at a nearby elementary school.



A man has died, and another man is in custody as police investigate a homicide scene in Houston's Almeda area.

Houston crime: Deadly stabbing Broadhurst Drive

Photo credit: Houston Police Department

What we know:

Police say the scene was in the 100 block of Broadhurst Drive, near Almeda and Anderson Roads.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was reportedly found stabbed at least once.

Another man is said to be in custody.

Police say Houston ISD officers got a call from Almeda Elementary School about a man covered in blood. He was determined to be the suspect in this case.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.