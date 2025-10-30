Expand / Collapse search

Houston 'brick lady' sentenced in GoFundMe theft case

Published  October 30, 2025 8:28am CDT
HOUSTON - In 2023, Roda Osman became known online as the "brick lady" after claiming that a man hit her in the head with a brick because she wouldn’t give him her phone number. She went on to collect $42,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

The verdict:

On Wednesday, a jury found her guilty of theft, and she was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Why was "brick lady" charged?

Roda Osman (Courtesy of Harris County Jail)

The backstory:

According to court records, Osman said that on Sept. 3, 2023, she was walking when an unknown man hit her in the face with a brick after she refused to give him her number.

However, authorities say surveillance video showed Osman getting into a verbal and physical altercation with a man. According to court documents, Osman hit the man in the face with an unknown object, and he then hit her in the face with what appeared to be a water bottle.

Osman shared the incident of what happened on social media and collected $42,302 through her GoFundMe account. But authorities said it happened under a false claim of her being assaulted for refusing to share her phone number.

