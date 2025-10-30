Houston 'brick lady' sentenced in GoFundMe theft case

The Brief The "brick lady" Roda Osman was found guilty of theft. She was sentenced to 10 years of probation. She was accused of collecting $42,000 through a GoFundMe after falsely claiming that a man hit her with a brick because she wouldn't give him her phone number.



In 2023, Roda Osman became known online as the "brick lady" after claiming that a man hit her in the head with a brick because she wouldn’t give him her phone number. She went on to collect $42,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

The verdict:

On Wednesday, a jury found her guilty of theft, and she was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Why was "brick lady" charged?

Roda Osman (Courtesy of Harris County Jail)

The backstory:

According to court records, Osman said that on Sept. 3, 2023, she was walking when an unknown man hit her in the face with a brick after she refused to give him her number.

However, authorities say surveillance video showed Osman getting into a verbal and physical altercation with a man. According to court documents, Osman hit the man in the face with an unknown object, and he then hit her in the face with what appeared to be a water bottle.

Osman shared the incident of what happened on social media and collected $42,302 through her GoFundMe account. But authorities said it happened under a false claim of her being assaulted for refusing to share her phone number.