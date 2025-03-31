Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou; dive team responds

The Brief A body was found in Brays Bayou near Old Spanish Trail and South Wayside on Monday. A dive team responded to recover the person's body. The person has not been identified.



An investigation is underway in southeast Houston after a body was found in Brays Bayou on Monday.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the fire department initially responded to a water rescue call around 1:23 p.m. near Old Spanish Trail and S Wayside.

When they arrived, they determined the operation would be a body recovery.

What we don't know:

The person who was found dead has not been identified, and no description has been released.

Investigation continues

Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, a dive team was working to recover the person's body from the water.

What's next:

The medical examiner will confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.