Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou; dive team responds
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway in southeast Houston after a body was found in Brays Bayou on Monday.
What we know:
According to Houston police, the fire department initially responded to a water rescue call around 1:23 p.m. near Old Spanish Trail and S Wayside.
When they arrived, they determined the operation would be a body recovery.
What we don't know:
The person who was found dead has not been identified, and no description has been released.
Investigation continues
Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, a dive team was working to recover the person's body from the water.
What's next:
The medical examiner will confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.