Houston-bound American Airlines flight diverted to Lake Charles, Louisiana

An American Airlines flight traveling to Houston was diverted to Louisiana on Monday, officials said.

According to a spokesperson from American Airlines, the flight landed in Lake Charles due to a possible mechanical issue and the weather in Houston.

The airline said the plane landed safely, and they were working to get passengers to Houston.

No additional information was released by airline officials.