Body found under Downtown Houston freeway interchange, police say
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead under a freeway interchange near Downtown Houston.
Body found near Downtown Houston
What we know:
Police say a call came in about a body at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Police responded to Nance Street at Jensen Drive, near the I-69/I-10 interchange, and found the body.
What we don't know:
The deceased person has not been identified.
The person's cause of death is under investigation.
The Source: Houston Police Department