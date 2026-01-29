Expand / Collapse search

Body found under Downtown Houston freeway interchange, police say

Published  January 29, 2026 4:38pm CST
Houston
The Brief

    • A person's body was reportedly found under the interchange between Eastex Freeway and East Freeway.
    • The person's cause of death is under investigation.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead under a freeway interchange near Downtown Houston.

Body found near Downtown Houston

What we know:

Police say a call came in about a body at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday. 

Police responded to Nance Street at Jensen Drive, near the I-69/I-10 interchange, and found the body.

What we don't know:

The deceased person has not been identified.

The person's cause of death is under investigation.

The Source: Houston Police Department

