Body found under Downtown Houston freeway interchange, police say

The Brief A person's body was reportedly found under the interchange between Eastex Freeway and East Freeway. The person's cause of death is under investigation.



An investigation is underway after a person was found dead under a freeway interchange near Downtown Houston.

Body found near Downtown Houston

What we know:

Police say a call came in about a body at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police responded to Nance Street at Jensen Drive, near the I-69/I-10 interchange, and found the body.

What we don't know:

The deceased person has not been identified.

The person's cause of death is under investigation.