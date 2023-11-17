Beechnut shooting: Woman shot at apartment complex in front of officer, police say

Houston police are on the scene of a shooting near a southwest Houston apartment complex.

According to an HPD Public Information Officer, patrol officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call around 3:45 p.m. at 10630 Beechnut Street.

HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson says that when the first officer on the scene arrived, he saw a man take out a gun and shoot a woman in the leg before running behind the apartments.

The officer immediately began administering first aid. Crowson says the woman is expected to survive.

According to Crowson, the officers searched the apartment for the suspect but were unable to locate him. Alief ISD stopped students from getting off at the apartment bus stop until officers completed their search, Crowson said.

At this time, HPD has no immediate leads.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we get more information.