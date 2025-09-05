Houston Barnett Stadium: Authorities respond to incident during high school football game

The Brief The Houston Police Department, along with other agencies, are on the scene following an incident at Barnett Stadium during a high school football game on Friday night. According to Houston police, the high school football game featured Yates vs. Madison, who are rival schools. Officials said some sort of fight or stomping caused a large noise, resulting in attendees to flee the stands during halftime.



Incident at Barnett Stadium: Police respond during high school football game

According to Houston police, the high school football game featured Yates vs. Madison, who are rival schools.

Officials said some sort of fight or stomping caused a large noise, resulting in attendees to flee the stands during halftime.

Authorities said no one has been shot, and no shell casings have been found.

We're told that as attendees were fleeing, the two groups of fans got mixed together and resulted in fights.

No one has been taken to the hospital at this time, according to authorities.

Two to four people have been taken into custody.

The game has been suspended.

What we don't know:

At this point, it's unclear how many fights may have occurred as fans were fleeing the stands.

Also, it's unknown if the game will be resumed or completed.