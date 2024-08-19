1 critically injured, 2 arrested in Houston bar stabbing

Harris County deputies are investigating a stabbing at a Houston bar that left a man in critical condition.

Law enforcement was called to Rabbits Got the Gun bar on FM 1960 shortly after 1 a.m.

(Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

When deputies arrived, they found a man in a ditch with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the stabbing returned to the scene while investigators were at the location. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A woman who was with him was charged with retaliation for allegedly threatening the deputies at the scene.

The names of the victim and suspects have not been released.