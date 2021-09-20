Houston authorities need help finding missing elderly man with dementia

article

Officials need your help looking for an elderly man last seen in southeast Houston.

According to Houston police, Clifford Stoot, 85, was last seen in the 7300 block of Remegan Rd Monday.

He has been described as 5'8" tall with gray curly hair and a gray beard. Mr. Stoot was also last seen driving in his brown 1989 GMC Sierra Pickup with Texas license plates reading: BNT-8183.

Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow and green striped shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.