Houston attorney, staff members fly to Florida to help support first responders

Houstonians are handing out necessities and meals to first responders working tirelessly in Surfside, Florida to find the more than 100 still missing after the deadly condominium collapse.

"I can’t imagine how frightening it was for the people who experienced it and how horrifying it is," said Houston attorney Patrick Daniel.

After being through many disasters themselves and a recent loss of a family member, he says he and his wife knew they had to go help.

"We called a couple of my friends, we called a couple of my staff members and basically what they did is they agreed to come. All of us Saturday afternoon hopped on a plane with basically no plan whatsoever," said Daniel.

Once on the ground, Daniel says he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

"It’s like a bomb went off and nuked this entire area."

Daniel and volunteers from his law firm collaborated with Circus Eats and Casa Church to serve meals to the first responders and other front line workers.

"They are working 12-14 hours a day, and it’s 95 degrees here. The first responders have full gear on, along with coats and hard hats and boots and gloves, just sweating profusely, so giving them whether it’s deodorant, gum, all the things that we seem to provide them that seem odd, are the necessities they need when they are out there for 14 hours are helpful, I think," said Daniel.



