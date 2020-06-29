Houston Astros to use University of Houston facilities as alternate workout site

article

The Houston Astros will use the baseball facilities at the University of Houston as an alternate workout site in an effort to socially distance its players and staff.

When players return to the field this week, the Astros will utilize both UH and Minute Maid Park, and workout times will be staggered.

During workouts, approximately 30 players will utilize Don Sanders Field at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park, as well as the new Houston Baseball Player Development Center – which includes indoor batting cages, pitching mounds, an agility field and weight room.

The Astros are scheduled to utilize the facility from approximately July 2 to July 24.

“The University of Houston has one of the finest college baseball facilities in the country,” General Manager James Click said. “Our Major League staff was extremely impressed by it. We’re fortunate to have the UH campus in such close proximity to Minute Maid Park and to have a facility which will allow us to continue to focus on our top priority – the safety of our players and staff – while also providing our players every advantage as they get ready to compete for a championship in 2020. I would like to thank Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman, Deputy AD David Tagliarino, and Coach Todd Whitting for accommodating us. We are very excited to call UH our 2020 alternate spring training home.”