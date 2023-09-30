The Houston Astros and Houston Rockets announced their acquisition of AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery, effective Saturday. The network is set to undergo a rebranding and will relaunch as Space City Home Network (SCHN) on Oct. 3.

The network will be jointly owned by the Rockets and Astros, marking a collaborative venture between the two organizations. Both Rockets and Astros fans will now have a premier destination for live broadcasts, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

In their release, they state the transition will be seamless for fans, who will retain access to Rockets and Astros games through their existing channels.

Space City Home Network logo (Courtesy of Space City Home Network)

Giles Kibbe, Astros Senior Vice President and General Counsel, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to partner with the Rockets and launch the new home for Astros and Rockets coverage with Space City Home Network. Together with the Rockets, we've worked hard to ensure that Space City Home Network will bring you the same Astros and Rockets sports coverage from the faces and voices you know and love."

"We've had a strong relationship with the talent and staff at AT&T SportsNet in broadcasting Rockets games over the years and are excited to have that live on as Space City Home Network," said Gretchen Sheirr, Rockets President of Business Operations.

Patrick Crumb, President of Regional Sports Networks at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports also released a statement, saying, "We appreciate the collaboration from the Astros and Rockets as we reach an agreement that is in the best interest of all parties, including the fans we all serve."

SCHN will maintain exclusive local television rights for its new owners, the Rockets and Astros. SCHN will also feature a comprehensive lineup of team-related programs, along with regional high school and collegiate sports content, the release states.

The inaugural live game on the new network will be the Rockets' preseason opener against Indiana on Oct. 10.