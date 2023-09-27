The Houston Astros are still trying to secure a spot in the playoffs, but fans can already buy tickets for any potential Wild Card or American League Division Series games.

Tickets for the potential games go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. They will be available for purchase on the Astros’ website.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Fans can also register for the chance to buy tickets for other potential postseason games at Minute Maid Park before they go on sale to the public. Fan will be selected in a random drawing for the limited number of tickets. Registration for that opportunity is open now.

The Astros’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night is an important one. The Mariners beat the Astros 6-2 on Tuesday night and are now within half a game of the Astros for the final American League wild card spot.