The Houston Astros have clinched a spot in the postseason, and fans can celebrate with new gear.

The postseason gear is available now at the Astros Center Field Team Store, near Congress St. and Crawford St.

The store is open Sunday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store will also have extended hours for the remainder of the postseason from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fans shopping on the morning of Monday, Oct. 2, can get free coffee and pastries.

This is the Houston Astros seventh consecutive season making the postseason, and their eighth time in the last nine seasons.