Houston Astros players reveal superstitious traditions

A few members of the Houston Astros have revealed their superstitious side as they chase the team's second World Series Championship in three years!

Pitcher Justin Verlander has a thing about the number three. He told MLB.com he does everything in his life in threes. This includes strikeouts, time and most importantly bathroom stall selection. During his 2011-2012 playoff run in Detroit, he even ate three crunch taco supremes from Taco Bell before each start.

Alex Bregman's World Series superstition is becoming popular since the Astros won every game he's followed his ritual. He's worn the same red flannel shirt every game of the Astros World Series three-game winning streak. Bregman has yet to wash his lucky shirt since the winning streak began.

Both Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa have made it clear they don't dabble in the world of superstition when it comes to baseball.

George Springer told the Houston Chronicle if he's playing well, he'll keep wearing the same socks over multiple days. He only changes socks when he has a bad game.