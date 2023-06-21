article

A Houston Astros fan celebrating his 10th birthday caught Alex Bregman’s 150th career home run Tuesday. The homer was hit off former Astros star Justin Verlander, who returned to Minute Maid Park, playing for the New York Mets.

For much of the last few years, the Astros depended on Verlander to lead their rotation.

With the three-time Cy Young Award winner gone to the Mets this season, that role shifted to Framber Valdez. And on Tuesday night, the left-hander outpitched his former teammate to give the Astros a much-needed win.

Bregman hit a two-run homer and Valdez threw eight strong innings as Houston snapped a five-game slide with a 4-2 win over the Mets.

The excitement extended out to the crowd though for one lucky fan during his 10th birthday. The young, unidentified fan held a sign saying "Today is my 10th birthday…Hit me a Home Run!"

(Photo courtesy of Anthony Villarreal)

Bregman not only made that little boy's birthday wish come true, he was also lucky enough to catch the winning ball and pose for a photo with his father.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.