The Sports Authority Foundation has announced the host for the 7th annual Houston Sports Awards on Jan. 30, 2024, at 713 Music Hall in Downtown Houston.

This star-studded event will be hosted by Houston Astros pitcher, Lance McCullers Jr., a two-time World Series champion and 2017 All-Star, who will lead a lineup of prominent names in Houston sports, spanning both past and present.

"I could not be more excited to be hosting the Houston Sports Awards in January," said McCullers Jr. "I hope you all come out and are as excited as I am."

The Houston Sports Awards will recognize outstanding achievements in both professional and high school athletics and serve as an induction for the newest class into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. The 2024 class includes Astros legend Lance Berkman, Comets legend Cynthia Cooper, and Oilers legend Warren Moon.

This year, the HSA will introduce the inaugural Lifetime Civic Champion Award, to be presented to current Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The award acknowledges Mayor Turner's significant contributions to the Houston sports landscape during his tenure in office.

"Each year, the Houston Sports Awards gets bigger and better," says Daniel Gotera, Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Director of Communications and Executive Producer of the Houston Sports Awards. "The event will feature some new and exciting additions, and with Lance as our host, there’s no doubt that we will continue to raise the bar for this highly anticipated night."

Details on additional award winners and nominees will be shared at a later date and tickets for the awards will be available soon.

For more information and ongoing updates, please visit the Houston Sports Awards website.