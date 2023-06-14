Houston Astros' right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. underwent a surgical procedure on Tuesday evening to address issues with his right forearm, Astros General Manager Dana Brown announced on Wednesday.

As a result, McCullers will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season but is expected to make a triumphant return to pitching during the 2024 season, according to the release.

The surgery involved repairing the flexor tendon and removing a bone spur.

McCullers initially suffered the flexor tendon injury during Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series against the White Sox. The organization says the tendon was further aggravated during a bullpen session in West Palm Beach earlier this season.

Astros' General Manager Dana Brown admired the pitcher's preservation. "After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound. This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back," she said. "But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It's unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season."