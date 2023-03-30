Houston Astros fans brought the energy for Opening Day to cheer on their 2022 World Championship winning team.

"It’s the start of a good run hopefully," said one Astros fan. "We’ll try to have a good run again."

Before the game started, a gold 2022 World Series banner was unveiled in left field. The Astros wore gold themed jerseys to commemorate their championship season.

"Altuve is a pro’s pro," said a second Astros fan. "Once he comes off the shelf in a couple months, put him right in, and McCullers comes back, we’ll be right there."

Houston business owner, Mattress Mack, attended the game. Mack became a rally symbol for some fans during the 2022 World Series.

"It’s special to see all the fans back here again," said Mack. "It’s a great community event. Everybody feels a sense of purpose when they come here."

In 2022, Mack won a historic $75 million from bets he made in casinos on the Houston Astros. Again this season, Mack has already bet $1.9 million on the Astros winning it all.

"I’m starting to build up my little war chest," said Mack. "We have plenty of money from last year’s to pay off all of these big Astros bets."

The business owner uses gambling as promotional events at Gallery Furniture. If his team wins, qualifying customers receive their purchases free.

According to Mack, his large bets have started impacting the odds in major casinos.

"No doubt about it," said Mack. "I wish it wasn’t. They see me coming and they raise the odd. I’m not very secret because all of these kids watch me in TikTok."

Mack isn’t the only one confident betting on the Astros winning another World Series. Several fans we met Thursday said they think the Astros will be champions again.

"It’s going to be another good season," said one Astros fan. "If we can go back to back, that would be something to see."