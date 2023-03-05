The Houston Astros played the Washington Nationals on Sunday for spring training following their tied game against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The team took a 6-2 victory against the Nationals, leaving them 5-2 overall in the Grapefruit League of spring training. Right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia made his second start for the Astros as he went against the National's left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin.

The game on Sunday is the second one of their six scheduled matchups for spring training. The Nationals will play the Astros in Minute Maid Park for three games from June 13-15.

The Astros played the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and tied 4-4 in their second and last matchup. The two teams also tied 4-4 as well on March 1.

In Garcia's first game starting this Spring, he went up against the New York Mets and threw 2.0 shutout innings with no walks and four strikeouts to bring the team an 8-4 victory.

The Astros will play the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in the second game of their scheduled six-game matchup. The Houston team beat the Cardinals 6-0 on March 2 in the first game.