Houston Astros defeat A’s in ALDS, will face Yankees or Rays in ALCS

article

The Houston Astros are continuing their quest to win another World Series title.



The Astros defeated the Oakland A’s by a final score of 11-6 on Thursday afternoon in Game 4 in Los Angeles and won the series 3-1.

MORE HOUSTON ASTROS NEWS



The series featured numerous home runs by both teams.



With the Astros win Thursday, they will advance to the American League Championship Series and will face either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays in San Diego on Sunday.