Ticket prices for the Houston Astros American League Championship Series are at a new high since they've appeared in the series since 2017.

According to TicketIQ, the average price for the Astros ALCS tickets is $631, which is 38 percent higher than any of the other years the Astros were in the ALCS.

The previous highest average price was $457 in 2022 when they played the New York Yankees.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 11: Members of the Houston Astros celebrate after their victory against the Minnesota Twins in Game Four of the Division Series at Target Field on October 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/ Expand

TicketIQ says $631 for the Astros average price of ALCS tickets is the ninth highest ALCS of any team since they began tracking the data in 2010.

For the Astros home games at Minute Maid Park, the cheapest tick4ets you could get ranged from $182 for Game 2 and jumped to $251 for a potential Game 7. However, the average listing price by game ranges from $646 for Game 1 to $710 for the potential Game 7, while the Rangers' average ticket prices range from $416 for Game 4 to $526 for the potential Game 5 at Globe Life Field.

TicketIQ says prices for each game go as high as $5,500 for field-level seats behind home plate.

