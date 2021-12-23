Houston artist pays tribute to Mexican legend Vincente Fernandez for Christmas

This Christmas will be different for millions across the world who will be blasting the music of Vicente Fernández, but it will not feel the same after his passing.

One local artist decided to pay tribute to The Mexican icon publicly. Roland "Soder" Saldaña with Artistik Misfits sprung into action and got it done 2 days after finding the perfect location at 2800 Collingsworth at Jensen., where he feels it would be appreciated not too far from his home.

Saldaña tells us he's been painting for 25 years beginning with graffiti now it’s mostly art.

He has worked on many murals you may have seen around the city from the Selena Mural On the corner of Shepard and Center to the artwork at Screwed Up Records and Tapes, a Vanessa Guillen mural at Power House Gym, and even personal artwork for farmer Houston Texans Players DeAndre Hopkins and Jaelen Strong.

