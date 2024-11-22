The Brief Yesenia Espinoza Mendez, 38, is now charged with arson in a deadly Houston warehouse fire. She is accused of sparking the blaze that left a firefighter dead and another injured.



The woman accused of sparking a warehouse fire that left Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia dead has now been charged with murder, court records show.

Yesenia Espinoza Mendez, 38, is now facing a felony murder charge in addition to arson.

PREVIOUS: Arson charge in deadly warehouse fire, killing of Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia

Yesenia Espinoza Mendez

Authorities say Espinoza Mendez is responsible for the Nov. 6 warehouse fire on Supply Row.

Garcia was killed when a wall suddenly collapsed as he battled the blaze. Another firefighter was hospitalized with injuries.

Marcelo Garcia

Garcia was 42 years old and was with the department for 10 years. He spent his last six years at Station 23.