Houston arson suspect charged with murder in firefighter Marcelo Garcia's death
HOUSTON - The woman accused of sparking a warehouse fire that left Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia dead has now been charged with murder, court records show.
Yesenia Espinoza Mendez, 38, is now facing a felony murder charge in addition to arson.
Yesenia Espinoza Mendez
Authorities say Espinoza Mendez is responsible for the Nov. 6 warehouse fire on Supply Row.
Garcia was killed when a wall suddenly collapsed as he battled the blaze. Another firefighter was hospitalized with injuries.
Marcelo Garcia
Garcia was 42 years old and was with the department for 10 years. He spent his last six years at Station 23.
The Source: The information in this article is from Harris County court documents and previous FOX 26 reporting.