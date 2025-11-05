Suspects with international murder warrants arrested in Houston, officials say

The Brief Murder warrants were reportedly served to two suspects in the Houston area. The warrants are allegedly tied to a nearly 10-year-old murder case in Honduras. Officials say both suspects were turned over to federal agents.



Two suspects with international murder warrants were arrested in the Houston area during a joint operation, according to authorities.

Houston crime: International suspects arrested

(Photo credit: Terry Allbritton, Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton says his office worked with the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.

The agencies reportedly served two warrants out of Honduras. One suspect was arrested on Gessner Road, and another arrest happened on West Little York near Hempstead Road.

According to Precinct 5, the murder warrants came from a 2016 case in Honduras where two brothers killed a female.

The two suspects were reportedly turned over to federal agents.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified.

There is no other information available of the alleged murder case.