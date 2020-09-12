Houston-area woman believes cleaning chemical on shopping cart burned her hands

A Houston area woman believes she received chemical burns on her hands after shopping at a Humble Sam’s Club.

“They’re just really red,” said Krystal Blanco. “These are blisters right here.”

According to Blanco, her hands started turning red while inside Sam’s Club last Friday.

“I was pushing a basket and my hands started turning red, itching, and kind of burning,” said Blanco. “I went to check out and I told the lady, is there something on the basket? My hands are kind of burning a little bit. All she said is, oh no. I’m sorry. I don’t know.”

Blanco took photos of her hands once she got home from shopping. In the photos, her hands appear red, swollen and covered in blisters.

“I use cleaning supplies all of the time,” said Blanco. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

Blanco researched on Google to see if other people had experienced similar issues since the COVID-19 pandemic started. According to Blanco, she found multiple articles involving other stores and supermarkets throughout the country where people had received chemical burns. As a result, Blanco posted about her experience and photos to her Facebook page.

“I posted it and sure enough I had like four people say they had burns too,” said Blanco. “It had to have been from the chemicals at Sam’s.”

A spokesperson from Walmart, the parent company of Sam’s Club, sent FOX 26 a written statement, saying, “We take the safety of our associates and customers seriously,” said the Walmart spokesperson. “We invite the customer to contact us directly, so we can conduct a thorough investigation."

People are unique and can experience different reactions from cleaning chemicals that others might not. However, Blanco wants others just to be careful.

“I’m just nervous if they do need to put a warning out, or give everyone gloves,” said Blanco. “We already have so much to worry about and you have to worry about this also.”