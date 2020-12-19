Houston-area toy giveaways happening before Christmas

- Jimmy the Jeweler will Host his 6th Annual $10,000 Toy & Gift Giveaway this Saturday. A few changes are being made this year due to COVID-19, but just as many goodies for the kids.



Backpacks are included that contain coloring books, masks and hand sanitizer. They will also be randomly giving away over 100 $50 Walmart gift cards & bikes. Cars are selected from the digital numbering system so it is fair to everyone.



The giveaway is taking place at Hong Kong City Mall, located at 11205 Bellaire Boulevard from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



- Cadillac Henderson Known as of Cadillac House of Designs barber shop is no stranger to helping his South Park community. He hosts a weekly food drive on Wednesdays.



This Saturday, he will host a his Pop Up Shop Toy Giveaway at 11320 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Toys will be giving out beginning at noon while supplies last.



- The Houston Guardian Toy Giveaway is happening in Pasadena at Fusion Bar and Lounge on Saturday at 6915 Spencer Highway. They will begin be giving away more than 600 toys beginning at 12 noon while supplies last.

- Happening on Tuesday, Harris County Precinct One Office of Constable Alan Rosen is hosting his Holiday Workshop Drive-Through Toy Giveaway in conjunction with Texas State Senator John Whitmire and Erika Davis, Trustee-elect, Harris County Board of Education, Position 5 were able to raise more than $23,000 to give away thousands of toys to children across the greater Houston area and Harris County.



There is no registration required for the event the only requirement is parents must arrive with their children ages 3 to 11 at NRG Center beginning at noon. Toys will be given as long as they last. Please enter through gate 12 at N. Stadium Dr. at La Concha Lane.