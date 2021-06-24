Houston-area teacher recovering in the hospital after freak cooking accident

A local teacher is at Memorial Hermann’s burn unit after a freak cooking accident. Now with first, second and third degree burns, she is hoping to spread a message to anyone who cooks.

"I was pulling out the last batch of chips from the boiling oil. Rather than scooping away from myself, I scooped myself. The entire pan of boiling oil fell on to me," said Clarissa Montgomery, who is an elementary school teacher at The Woodlands.

She recalled how things got worse, she actually slipped in the pool of oil on the floor once it fell. Her husband nearby rushed to the kitchen.

"We just tried to get the clothes off, get new clothes on. Didn’t really know what to do," she said. "I was just trying to get past the sheer pain that I have. Never experienced before."

The mother of two is now suffering first, second, and third degree burns on 30% of her body.

She says she’s taking it hour-by-hour, and wants to warn others who cook with oil.

"Pay attention to what you are doing. Make sure that you know the dangers, and that you know the pitfalls, and you know the trivial mistakes you can make that can make a big difference."

What’s making a difference for her- the support she is getting from family, friends and students.

If you would like to donate and/or send well wishes, click here.

