Crews around Harris County work to clear storm debris, deal with closed roads

article

The Brief Crews are out clearing downed trees across Harris County Saturday after a strong line of storms moved through overnight. The storms downed trees, closed roads and knocked out power for thousands. More storms are expected Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.



Crews around Harris County are dealing with closed roads and removing storm debris after a line of severe storms brought high winds that knocked down trees and knocked out power for thousands.

Related article

Klein Fire clears storm debris

The Klein Fire Department said crews were out clearing storm debris after winds and rain moved out of the area Saturday morning.

"Your Klein Fire Department has been storm prepping for the past couple of day so that we could help our neighbors," the agency said on Facebook.

Harris County Precinct 4

In precinct 4, Commissioner Leslie Briones posted a video of crews clearing downed trees.

There were also reports of road closures at Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Closures were announced for Sullins Way, Brandt Dr., Golbow Dr., Kunz Rd., Schultz Ln., Bear Creek Dr. (to Patterson Rd), and Patterson Rd.

Briones said the park was designed to flood during heavy rain and asked residents to avoid the area.

Harris County Precinct 3

In Precinct 3, commissioner Tom Ramsey also pointed to crews clearing storm damage.

Ramsey urged residents with downed trees to call 713-274-3100 or submit a report through their online form.

More storms coming Saturday and Sunday

Timeline:

FOX 26 Storm Alert Weekend is ahead of us as multiple lines of strong storms will enter the area both Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered storms are possible in the area between 3 and 8 p.m.

Then a stronger line of storms is expected to come through in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Flooding is a HUGE concern this weekend as a large storm system is set to move in, bringing the potential for heavy rain and severe weather starting overnight tonight into Saturday morning and lasting through Sunday morning. Saturday into Sunday: we are at a level 2 risk for flooding. Rainfall rates in the strongest storms could exceed two to three inches per hour, which could lead to flash flooding if these rainfall rates occur for a prolonged period of time.

Severe weather is also a possibility. The Storm Prediction Center has put us at a level 2 risk through Saturday morning and another level 2 risk from Saturday into Sunday morning. Hail potential is also on the lower side. We are primarily focused on the strong wind potential. Tornadoes are not impossible, but also not a high threat. These storms have the potential to rotate, so a quick spin-up tornado cannot fully be ruled out.

Expect rounds of storms tonight, Saturday and possibly early Sunday, with periods of calm between. We have high confidence of strong storms early Saturday morning, then lower confidence about the timing of late Saturday storms and early Sunday storms.