Houston area serial bank robber arrested after leading officers on chase

In less than 24 hours, police were able to arrest a serial bank robber in the Houston area.

On Thursday, West University Place police officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirby Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a bank robbery. According to reports, the suspect, now identified as Winston Latson, entered a bank, showed a weapon while committing a robbery, and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police later learned Latson also robbed another bank earlier that day in Houston.

SUGGESTED: Houston 'Sticky Note Bandit' committed 3 robberies in 10 days, FBI needs help identifying him

With the use of the Virtual Gate, officials say they were able to develop a suspect vehicle and the Houston Police Department along with the FBI were able to identify Latson. He was also found to already have an outstanding Parole Violation warrant out of the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

On Friday around 10 a.m., Latson's vehicle was discovered bu police to be driving through the City of Bellaire and West University Place.

Winston Latson

Authorities attempted to conduct a high-risk stop on the car but Latson refused to stop and a pursuit began. While officers were chasing the vehicle, a gun was thrown out the window.

According to officials, the pursuit came to a stop after Latson's car got into a single-vehicle accident at U.S. 59 and Buffalo Speedway. Latson got out of the car and ran from the scene but, with the help of multiple agencies, he was found shortly after and taken into custody without incident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Latson has been charged with felony Evading with Motor Vehicle, police say, and additional charges will follow for the bank robberies.

Court records say he was previously sentenced to 16 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2010 for two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

He was released on parole on May 10 of this year. According to officials, his criminal history dating back to 2000 includes Aggravated Robbery, Assault, Assault Public Servant, Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest, Fail to Identify, Terroristic Threat, and Theft.