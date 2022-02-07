Houston-area politician believes someone intentionally cut his truck's brake line

Authorities in Brazoria County are investigating after a politician says someone intentionally cut his vehicle’s brake line.

"I’m concerned if someone was intentionally doing this, what else would they have done to my vehicle that could have put my wife or kids at risk," said Dan Davis.

Davis is currently a council member in Manvel and is running for the Brazoria County Precinct 2 Commissioner seat.

According to Davis, he filed a police report over the weekend. He believes someone intentionally cut his campaign vehicle’s brake line to possibly harm him or his family.

"I had to push my foot all of the way down on the pedal [to stop]," said Davis. "Even then, it was just a rolling stop that occurred."

Davis says he noticed an issue with his brakes on Thursday while leaving a gas station. After mechanics looked at the brakes over the weekend, Davis says they called and warned him about the issue.

"We had to let Dan know," said Ricky Cruz, owner of Cruz N Carz. "Someone wanted to make it look like the bolt was loose, and the caliber being loose caused the [line] to break. But, it’s not broke. It’s cut."

Cruz shared images of the sliced brake line. According to auto shop owner, he believes someone cut the vehicle’s brake line intentionally.

"It wasn’t cut by damage," said Cruz. "It was cut, like a clean cut."

Davis isn’t sure why someone would target him, but he believes it could be because of political reasons. On Monday, early voting begins for the primary election.

"As you can see on the side of [my] car, it says I’m a republican," said Davis. "Maybe it was a target because of that. Maybe, it was a target because of the position I’m running for."

The Toyota Tacoma has now been repaired. Davis says his campaign isn’t ready to stop just yet.

"We trust law enforcement will do what they need to do, to get to the bottom of this," said Davis. "We’re going to keep working, keep pushing, keep [sharing] our message."

Davis says he had to pay hundreds of dollars to fix the issue with his brakes. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact law enforcement.