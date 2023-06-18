Authorities have a Houston-area mother behind bars after she was seen dangling her baby out of a third-story apartment window.

Details of 23-year-old Greondria Whitfield's arrest were not shared by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, but Constable Mark Herman shared the shocking photo on his Twitter.

In the photo, Whitfield is seen holding a 4-month-old baby out of what investigators said was a third-story apartment window.

Jail records show the 23-year-old is facing two charges including Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Whitfield is also expected to make her first court appearance on Tuesday, June 20.