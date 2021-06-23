Houston-area hair salon named best in North America and Canada

It is equivalent to winning an Oscar in the hair industry and one local hair salon has taken that immense honor.

Therapy Hair Studio at 2727 Saint Street was named Studio 2021 Salon of the Year Grand Prize honoree for North America and Canada by the Mecca Salon Magazines Salon Today.

Reporter Coco Dominguez caught up with humbled co-owners David Bamford and Luis Perez near River Oaks to see what it is they feel make them stand out.