Houston area firefighters have battled several large fires in extreme heat

Houston area firefighters have been busy the last few weeks responding to large fires in extreme heat.

On Friday, an apartment in the Pasadena area was destroyed by a 2-alarm fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

"Unfortunately, it’s very hot out here," said David Brannon from the Pasadena Fire Marshal’s Office. "We have had some checked out by EMS and have put them back into service. It’s a pretty stressful scene."

Crews in a bulldozer flattened the Pasadena apartment Friday evening as they worked to put out hotspots.

"A lot of families with kids live in that unit and elderly people," said Cristina Figueroa. "It’s scary to know a fire caught on."

Several large fires have ignited across the Houston area over the last few weeks as summer temperatures continue to soar close to 100 every day. On Wednesday, one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion after battling a blaze at a Houston area apartment.

"Humidity levels increase at night," said Chief Fred Windisch from Ponderosa Fire Department. "It’s tough on our people. It’s very tough. We do things to prevent heat exhaustion, but literally sometimes the body just can’t take it."

Last week, Houston firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a local motel. METRO buses were brought in to give firefighters a place to escape the heat.

"We want to have enough time for firefighters to come out of the fire, rest, and come back in," said HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett.

Grass fires have also been extinguished near Katy and close to Houston over the last week as a summer heat wave continues to create dangerous conditions for firefighters battling fires.