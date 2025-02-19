Houston-area dog owner watches in horror as 3 big dogs attack her small dog causing deadly injuries

The Brief Tragic Attack: A Malti-Poo named Beige was brutally attacked and killed by three Chow dogs that entered the family's yard. Neighbor's Response: The family says the dog's owner has shown no remorse or offered an apology following the devastating incident. Investigation Underway: The Houston Police Department and BARC are investigating the attack.



A Houston family is devastated after their small dog was viciously attacked and killed by three Chow dogs that entered their yard through a hole in a neighbor's fence.

Small dog killed by three big dogs in Houston

"I try to stay normal around everyone, but I've just been staying to myself honestly," said Deidra Blair.

Deidra says she's still so shook up over what happened to her Malti-Poo, named Beige.

The backstory:

"Three Chow dogs, biting on him, chewing him actually," she said.

Those dogs, Deidra says, came in her yard through a hole in the neighbor's fence.

"It was like they were feeding off of him, like watching something off of Animal Planet," she said. "I had never in my whole life seen anything like that."

Deidra says one of the dogs came towards her, and she started hitting the dog with a big stick.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

What they're saying:

"He had to be put down," said Beige's owner, Demetrice Swafford. "He did not survive this vicious attack. They bit the inside of his stomach and his intestines were not hanging out on the outside, they were hanging in the inside."

HPD was called to the neighbors house.

"He did say the dogs were not his, they belonged to his brother," said Beige's owner, Burshaunda Thomas. "Who the brother is, we don't know."

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 went to the neighbor's house to get their side, but no one answered the door. It's not clear if the dogs are still there.

The sisters say they feel like the dogs' owner should pay their vet bills, but say they've yet to even get an apology.

"That's the thing for me, the nonchalantness of the whole situation. There's no apology," said Burshaunda.

"They've been totally 100% unempathetic," said Demetrice. "It's unnecessary and uncalled for."

HPD and BARC are investigating.