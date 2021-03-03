Houston-area couple married 58 years dies from COVID-19 just 3 days apart

It has been a year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the Houston area, and unfortunately, one local couple had their life snatched away due to the deadly disease.

Felix and Linda Sopchak married 58 years strong. The couple from Wharton living peacefully at their home in Richmond.

"It was just like I don’t feel good. It was nothing specific," said Rhonda Clayton, their daughter.

Clayton describes how her mother, Linda, in her late 70s with diabetes, began feeling on January 16, 2021.

A trip to the hospital and back while her dad, 83, with no health conditions started to feel ill.

"I would have never thought that would have happened," said Clayton. "I don’t know how they contracted it. I don’t know where they would have caught it from or I don’t know."

Her dad alone in the hospital battling COVID, while her mother, with COVID, is at home recovering.

It is now just a few days since her mother first started feeling ill. Rhonda says she went to her parents’ home so that she and her mother could call her dad at the hospital to check on him.

"I had no idea that was going to be the case when I walked in the house. I just walked in and said ‘mom, mom’ like I normally did. I get all the way to the bedroom and she had just you know passed away in her sleep."

While making funeral arrangements for her mother, she and her brother had to make a tough FaceTime call.

"He could not speak but he was nodding his head and of course we said we loved him and Friday, he had really gone down from Thursday to Friday," said Clayton. "The very next day, he is in hospice and Saturday morning at 6 a.m., he passed away. Within three days, I lost both my parents.

58 years of marriage, only three days apart.

Rhonda believes they are back together again, unfortunately after suffering a virus they tried hard to avoid.