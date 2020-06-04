Houston-area couple featured on website that shames interracial couples

A new website appears to shame interracial couples.

“It kind of just has us on high alert,” said Krysinda Tyler. “It’s disgusting and appalling that something like this would even exist.”

Krysinda and her husband Robby, are celebrating 3 months of marriage. This week, someone alerted the Baytown area couple that their pictures had been placed on a website called “Coal Fax”.

“This is the first time I’ve truly experienced a racism issue,” said Tyler. “I’m a little scared. There’s a lot of speculation that this is essentially a hit list.”

The website describes itself as, “A free public registry for men to help them find out… if their romantic partner has a history of dating black men.”

Dozens of men and women are featured on the webpage. For each person listed, there’s also a brief offensive description, and links to their social media pages.

“You shouldn’t be targeted for who you love, or who you’re in a relationship with, regardless,” said Tyler. “Beyond black and white. Any relationship.”

“Per our usual policy, the FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations,” said a FBI spokesperson. “If any member of the public has concerns about potential threats to their safety, they should call their local law enforcement or contact their local FBI field office.”

We reached out to the website creators, but so far haven’t heard back.

“You should be ashamed,” said Tyler. “You should be scared. You should be targeted. Know, we will not rest, until we’ve done everything we possibly can to shut this down. We’re coming to expose you. We’re not doing it with hate, we’re doing it with love.”