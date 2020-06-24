Houston-area Apple stores closing due to surge of COVID-19 cases

Apple is temporarily closing its retail stores in the Houston area due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The company had reopened the stores in May after closing them in mid-March.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," the company told FOX 26 in a statement.

Below are the Houston-area stores closing temporarily:

- Highland Village

- First Colony Mall

- Houston Galleria

- Memorial City

- Willowbrook Mall

- Baybrook

- The Woodlands